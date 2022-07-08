2 people rescued in Puget Sound by ferry crews

article

Crew members from two Washington State ferries rescued two people in the water near Vashon Island Monday night.

According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), crews aboard the Kittitas and Cathlamet ferries worked together to recover a canoe, paddleboard and two people on the night of the 4th of July.

WSF posted information about this rescue on their Twitter page Friday morning.

Officials say the people who were saved were both reportedly in good health and uninjured.

Further information about the rescue is limited at this time.