Seattle police: 2 people stabbed at U District light rail station

Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed two people at a light rail station in the U District.

The stabbing was reported after 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Brooklyn Ave NE.

A 16-year-old and 19-year-old victim were sent to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries. The 19-year-old was in critical condition, according to Seattle Police.

Police are searching the area for a suspect.

The University of Washington sent out an alert to students describing the suspect, saying he may be on campus.

The suspect was described by UW as a white man around 5'8" with medium build who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hat and a black shirt.

According to witnesses, a fight between the suspect and victims escalated and lead to the stabbing.

Seattle Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

