Seattle police: 2 people stabbed at U District light rail station
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed two people at a light rail station in the U District.
The stabbing was reported after 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Brooklyn Ave NE.
A 16-year-old and 19-year-old victim were sent to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries. The 19-year-old was in critical condition, according to Seattle Police.
Police are searching the area for a suspect.
The University of Washington sent out an alert to students describing the suspect, saying he may be on campus.
The suspect was described by UW as a white man around 5'8" with medium build who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hat and a black shirt.
According to witnesses, a fight between the suspect and victims escalated and lead to the stabbing.
Seattle Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available.