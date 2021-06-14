2 people killed in fire at Seattle homeless encampment

Firefighters found two bodies after putting out a fire early Monday morning at a homeless encampment in Seattle.

Crews were called around 3 a.m. to the 3000 block of 25th Ave S just off of Rainier Ave S. Firefighters saw flames 50 feet high shooting out of a structure made of pallets and tarps. The fires also spread to nearby trees and brush.

Firefighters put out the fire and found the bodies of a man and a woman who had died.

The cause of the fire is "undetermined." The King County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Arson and Bomb Squad investigators from the Seattle Police Department were called to the scene which is standard procedure for fire fatalities.

No further details have been released.

