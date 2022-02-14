2 people hospitalized, driver in custody for suspected DUI after I-5 crash

article

Two people have been sent to the hospital following a two-car crash on the ramp from southbound Interstate-5 to southbound Interstate-405.

According to South County Fire, the crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. on Monday. It blocked the left lane of traffic at the ramp.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver that caused the crash was taken into custody for suspected DUI. WSP is investigating the crash scene as a vehicular assault.

