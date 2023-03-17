2 people, dog found dead in Seattle apartment fire

An investigation is underway after two people and a dog were found dead after a fire at Seattle apartment Thursday night.

After 11:30 p.m, crews responded to a report of flames coming through the window of an apartment building near East Madison Street and 23rd Avenue East in the Miller Park neighborhood.

When crews arrived, they saw the fire burned through the third-floor window and extended upward to the roof.

Firefighters quickly worked to put out the fire, entered the building and found the unit where the fire started.

After they entered the apartment, they found the bodies of a man, woman and a dog in the living room.

The fire was extinguished by 12:13 a.m. and it was confined to the apartment unit.

It's unknown what started the fire, and it's under investigation.