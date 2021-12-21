2 officers involved in death of Manuel Ellis cleared to return to work

Two police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis were cleared to return to work.

The Tacoma Police Department announced Tuesday that officers Masiyh Ford and Armando Farinas have been exonerated of any policy violations related to Ellis' arrest in March 2020. The department said they reached the decision after reviewing an Internal Affairs investigation, and investigations from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Washington State Patrol and Attorney General's Office.

"I feel it is the appropriate decision based upon the facts," said Tacoma Police Interim Chief Mike Ake.

Farinas was investigated for putting a spit hood on Ellis during his arrest. Police say when Ellis spat near officers, Farinas volunteered to grab a spit hood and put it on Ellis, citing a possible biohazard exposure. Once the spit hood was on, authorities say Farinas had no other contact with Ellis.

Ford was investigated for use of force. A review found that Ford took hold of Ellis' legs, so other officers could restrain him. Witnesses told police that once Ellis was restrained, Ford tried to calm Ellis down and tell him an ambulance was coming. When Ellis said he could not breathe, Ford rolled him onto his side in a recovery position, police say. Tacoma Police say Ford was also the first to tell arriving medical staff that Ellis' condition was worsening.

James Bible, an attorney representing the Ellis Family, said the decision is disappointing and shows lack of accountability.

"Manny Ellis was actually hog-tied laying on his stomach. He had repeatedly said that he could not breathe, ‘I can’t breathe, sir.’ He had been met with expletives from officers. The body weight of other officers were actually on top of Manuel Ellis," said Bible.

The civil rights attorney said he believes the two officers failed Ellis by ‘doing nothing to stop’ the actions that ultimately killed him. While Farinas and Ford were not charged in Ellis’ death, Bible said his focus remains on the three officers who are—Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with murder and manslaughter, and Timothy Rankine charged with manslaughter.

"We think that they are warranted, and we look forward to the possibility of convictions. We want a jury to hear that," said Bible.

Interim police chief Ake announced Ford and Farinas will return to work, including several weeks of training before they are assigned patrol duties.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said she understands each development in this case is challenging for many people.

"These outcomes will no doubt be received with a wide range of deep emotions. As our community reacts to this news, and I know you’ve heard me say it a million times and we’ve weathered the storm with it and I will continue to say it, we are stronger together," said Woodards.

