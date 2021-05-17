2 officers seriously injured in Waldorf shooting; people asked to avoid area

The Charles County sheriff’s office says two officers were seriously injured during a shooting in Waldorf on Monday.

Both officers were shot multiple times, and one was struck in the chest.

The sheriff's office says the officers were flown to a local hospital.

At this point, officials from the sheriff's office do not believe their injuries are life threatening.

A large police presence is currently gathered at the scene in the 6300 block of Josephine Road.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

They have not been able to make contact with the alleged gunman, and do not know whether anyone else is in the house with him.

The officers who were shot were trying to serve a warrant around 3:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to the home after a resident called to report that a wanted person was there, and was suffering from "mental health" episodes. The resident wanted the person removed.

Sheriff's office officials say the officers were taken to a room where the suspect was located. Upon their arrival, they were reportedly fired on. The officers were able to retreat, however, and find medical aid.

According to the sheriff’s office, they will provide updates when they can.

This is a breaking news update. We will have additional details as they become available.