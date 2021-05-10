2 men stabbed in Tacoma on Monday

Tacoma police are investigating after two men were stabbed on Monday afternoon.

According to police, two Asian men, one in his 30s and the other in his 60s, were stabbed in the area of 600 North K Street around 2:17 p.m.

One was sent to the hospital, but it's unclear which one. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing.

Tacoma police public information officer Shelbie Boyd says there is nothing at this point to indicate that it was a targeted hate attack.

No suspect information has been released yet.

This stabbing is another instance of violence in Tacoma in just over 24 hours. Early Sunday morning, tacoma on South Tacoma Way.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram