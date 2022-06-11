2 men shot on S. Hosmer Street in Tacoma

Police are investigating after two men were shot at a notorious hot-spot for crime and violence in Tacoma.

Just after 3 a.m. on June 11, Tacoma Police were called to the 8800 block of S. Hosmer Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot while in a parking lot.

They were taken to the hospital by someone else.

Both are in stable but serious condition, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

South Hosmer Street, where the hotels are located between 84th and 90th, has been the scene of 1,355 crime incidents as mapped by the City of Tacoma between 2014 and December 2021, according to new data.

