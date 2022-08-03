1 killed, 1 critically injured in Renton shooting

article

Police are investigating after two men were shot in downtown Renton on Wednesday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Wells Ave. N., near the Veterans Memorial Park. Police initially reported that the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Pelly Ave. N.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is at least the fourth shooting to occur in Renton within a mile radius in under a month.

On July 9, a man was shot to death outside Cheer Bar and Grill. On July 23, one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting outside Musicians Hall and on July 27, a man was shot and killed on Houser Way N.