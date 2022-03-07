2 men sentenced for cutting wood from DNR bridge in Jefferson County

article

Two men who were caught cutting wood from the base of a Department of Natural Resources bridge in Jefferson County last year have been sentenced.

The DNR said 63-year-old Troy Crandall was sentenced to 17 and half months in prison and ordered to pay $20,220.60 in restitution. He was convicted of first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

The DN said his accomplice also pled guilty and was sentenced as a first-time offender to 12 months of DOC community custody and ordered to $20,000 in restitution.

In October, a DNR officer responded after deer hunters reported the theft. The officer saw two men cutting chunks of cedar logs from the bridge.

The officer asked the two what was going on and Crandall said, "This is corporate b*******. This bridge is just rotting away."

He also told the officer, "Sorry, not sorry."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: