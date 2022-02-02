Expand / Collapse search

2 men missing on Snohomish County lake since Saturday, canoe recovered

STANWOOD, Wash. - Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies and rescuers are looking for two men who were last seen on Saturday at Lake Howard.

A 911 call went out around 3 a.m. on Jan. 29 to report that two brothers, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, were missing after going out on a canoe. 

Search and rescue crews located the canoe they were believed to have been in, but have yet to locate the two men. 

Search efforts will resume on Friday. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available. 

