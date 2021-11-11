Expand / Collapse search
2 men shot during home invasion in Everett

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:58AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Two people shot in Everett

Two people were shot in Everett.

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Wednesday evening.  

Just after 9 p.m., officers responded after several people called to report shots fired in the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. 

According to investigators, a woman said her home had been invaded after her boyfriend and another man left to go to the store. A group of men then entered her home, threatened her and told her to cooperate. 

Police said when the two men returned from the store, they were shot. 

The group then fled the scene after the shooting. 

Officers and medics arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance to the men. They were taken to Providence with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police and a K-9 unit searched the area but couldn’t locate the suspects. 

Everett police told FOX 13 News that they believe the shooting was targeted. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450.

