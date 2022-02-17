2 men injured in Belltown shooting

Seattle police are searching for a gunman after two people were injured in a shooting overnight in the Belltown neighborhood.

The shooting happened near 3rd Avenue and Cedar Street at about midnight Thursday.

Police said two men with gunshot wounds were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

