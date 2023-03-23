2 men facing murder charges after deadly shooting at Arlington motorhome

Two men are being held in the Snohomish County Jail in connection with a deadly shooting of a man inside his motorhome last month.

On Feb. 7, two men showed up at a home on 116th St. NE in Arlington and forced their way into a motorhome on the property.

A 33-year-old man and his wife were living inside the motorhome.

An argument ended with the man in the motorhome being shot multiple times before the two suspects got in a car and sped off.

The 33-year-old died from his injuries four days later. The woman inside the motorhome was not hurt.

Using video and physical evidence and cellular data, detectives were able to identify both suspects.

On Feb. 9, a 37-year-old Everett man was taken into custody. Later that month, on Feb. 24, a 28-year-old from Lynnwood was also arrested in connection to the murder.

The 37-year-old was arrested for four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and manufacturing and delivering drugs.

The Lynnwood man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer. During the arrest, he attempted to run from deputies and rammed a patrol vehicle with his car.

Both were additionally charged with first-degree murder.

A judge set bail at $2 million each.

The relationship between the two suspects and the victim is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit tip line at 425-388-3845.