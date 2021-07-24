2 men drown in Skykomish River near Gold Bar

article

Authorities say two men drowned Saturday afternoon in the Skykomish River east of Gold Bar.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, search-and-rescue crews were called to the report of two men in the river at Cable Drop Trail near Sunset Falls.

The two men in their 50s were pulled from the river. Medics attempted CPR but both men were later pronounced dead.

The men have not been identified, but deputies said they were from Seattle and Kirkland.

No further details have been released.

