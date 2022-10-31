'Brazen and brutal:' 2 men charged for armed robbery & rape of woman inside her Kirkland home

article

Two men have been charged in what prosecutors called a "brazen and brutal" armed robbery and rape of a woman inside her Kirkland home.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, 23-year-old Bubacarr Touray and 19-year-old Muhammad Sesay entered a home just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 28 and aimed their guns at a woman. Court documents say one held a gun to her head and the other pressed the barrel into her chest.

"The victim feared she would surely be killed but was most concerned for her family members who were asleep just a few rooms away in the home," court documents said.

Touray and Sesay demanded money, and made off with the victim's phone, credit cards and cash.

Before running off, the victim told police that Touray raped her at gunpoint.

The pair were arrested several hours later.

Touray has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery. Sesay was charged with first-degree robbery,

Prosecutors asked a judge to hold Touray on $750,000 bail and Sesay on $500,000 bail.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9.