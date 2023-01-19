2 men car found fatally shot in Georgetown

article

An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood overnight.

Police said at12:09 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men in a car with gunshot wounds.

The two men were declared dead at the scene, investigators said.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Pine at 206-233-5000.