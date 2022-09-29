2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May

Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7.

According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.

Investigators say officers were called to East 35th St and East D St around 11:17 p.m., responding to reports of gunshots and a car speeding off. Officers arrived but did not find any victims.

An hour later, officers received a call that a victim was dropped off at Tacoma General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck, according to court documents.

The man died at the hospital. He was later identified as Samuel Garza-Gonzalez.

On May 8, detectives were able to find the vehicle that was supposedly involved in the shooting. A witness had video of the incident, and showed it to officers, which helped identify the suspect vehicle.

They tried to stop the driver—later identified as 27-year-old Bismar Francisco Andres—around the 3400 block of E. McKinley Ave., but he refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

The suspect lost two wheels during the chase and was unable to drive it at one point. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to court documents, witnesses told police that Andres and Garza-Gonzalez were firing at each other from their cars. However, the victim's girlfriend said there was only one shooter: Andres.

The subsequent investigation led detectives to identify the other two men as suspects in the homicide.