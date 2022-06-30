2 men arrested after allegedly shooting someone for driving too slow in Tacoma

article

Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a man injured near the Northshore Village shopping mall last week.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 12:40 p.m. on June 23, The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) responded to the intersection of 29th St. NE and Norpoint Way NE after someone called 911 saying they could not feel their legs. When TFD medics arrived, they realized the driver had been shot. Police were called to assist, and the 45-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

TPD says the victim was driving north on Norpoint Way when an SUV behind him pulled up alongside his car, yelling at him for driving too slow. Shortly after, shots were fired, striking the victim.

Detectives investigating the crime developed probable cause to arrest two suspects.

RELATED: WSP: Car with 5-year-old inside hit during road rage shooting in South Seattle

On Wednesday, officers arrested a 20-year-old man for Assault in the first degree and drive-by shooting. A few hours later, officers located and arrested a 19-year-old man for drive-by shooting. Both suspects have been booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Information about the victim's current condition, or the suspect's identities is limited at this time.

RELATED: 19-year-old arrested for drive-by shooting that injured 4 teens in Tacoma

This is a developing story.