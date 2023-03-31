2 men arrested after security guard sees them breaking into Shoreline garage

Shoreline Police have arrested two men who were caught on live CCTV trying to break into a parking garage.

Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on March 31 for reports of a burglary in progress on Aurora Ave. N, near the Aurora Village Shopping Center.

A security employee told officers he was watching two men on live surveillance footage lift a garage door to gain access to the secured parking garage that is only accessible to building residents.

When officers arrived, they found one man who tried to run away from them. The second suspect was found hiding behind a vehicle wearing gloves and a facemask.

Drugs and "burglary tools" were found in one of their backpacks.

Both were booked into King County Jail for residential burglary.