2 Marysville residents arrested, accused of having fentanyl pill manufacturing lab

Two Marysville residents were arrested by federal agents on Thursday following the discovery of an alleged fentanyl pill manufacturing lab inside the home.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jose Garnica and Lauren Wilson were arrested following an investigation into parts shipped from China that could be used to make counterfeit oxycodone pills.

When agents with Homeland Security and the FBI executed search warrants at the Marysville home, they found a pill press, thousands of counterfeit pills and other materials for making fake oxycodone pills in the garage.

"Fentanyl pills are linked to the huge increase in overdose deaths in Washington State," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. "A pill press, such as the one in this case, can create 30-50 pills a minute – up to 3,000 potentially deadly pills per hour. Seizure of this press helps reduce the supply of these dangerous pills."

According to the criminal complaint, the pair came to the attention of law enforcement on June 17, 2022, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Los Angeles inspected a package shipped from China to Garnica’s Marysville address. The package was labeled "furniture parts," but in fact, it contained die sets for use in a pill press that would make pills that appear to have the markings of oxycodone pills, the criminal complaint found.

"It's so scary-- I would have never thought that that house would be involved in anything," said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. "We have children who p[lay here and any amount of fentanyl could have killed a child."

Garnica and Wilson were charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Both remain detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac pending additional hearings.