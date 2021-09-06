WSP looking for driver after car crashes, catches fire in Fife
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have now backtracked and said there was NOT a body inside the backseat of a car that crashed and caught fire in Fife early Monday morning.
According to WSP, a car went into a ditch on southbound I-5, just south of 70th Ave E. A fire started in the vehicle, causing a brush fire nearby.
The driver of the vehicle walked away from the scene and witnesses described him as possibly impaired. The driver is described as a Black man, last seen wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.
This is a developing story.
