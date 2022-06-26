2 killed in North Seattle shooting Saturday night

Two men were killed in a shooting in North Seattle late Saturday night.

Seattle Police were called to reports of a shooting at a party near 145th St and Whitman Ave, in the Bitter Lake neighborhood, around 10:13 p.m. Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old man dead from gunfire, as well as a 30-year-old man still alive with gunshot wounds.

Officers and fire personnel attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old, but he died from his injuries.

Police say they spoke with several witnesses and people at the party, and identified a suspect. Roughly two hours later, that suspect was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.