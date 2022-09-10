2 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in Tukwila

article

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tukwila late Friday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, at least three cars were involved in a crash on northbound I-5, near I-405 in Southcenter around 11:30 p.m.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

WSP have not specified if there were other people injured, and to what extent.

The medical examiner's office will identify the two victims.

This is a developing story.

