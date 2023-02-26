2 killed in I-5 car crash, state troopers seek suspects who fled scene

A car crash on I-5 in Seattle left two dead and one critically injured, and troopers are now looking for two people who were seen running from the scene.

The crash happened on southbound I-5 near S Spokane St around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Wrecked cars blocked the two left lanes and the HOV lane when first responders arrived. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), two people were killed in the crash, and another was immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.

The road was finally reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said two people were seen running away from the scene. Authorities are now actively looking for them, as they could face charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular homicide.