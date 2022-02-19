2 killed in head-on crash near Everett, driver arrested for DUI

article

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-5 near Everett early Saturday morning.

Washington State Patrol says a 22-year-old man was driving under the influence and was heading the wrong way on I-5, when he crashed into another car head-on. A photo taken at the scene shows oil spilled onto the roadway, and the front of the car is mangled and melted, possibly from catching fire after the crash.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane for several hours while crews responded, who confirmed two people—a 67-year-old man and 65-year-old woman—died in the crash.

The driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and has been charged with driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

