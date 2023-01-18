2 killed in fiery crash in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at about 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of South 38th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Investigators said a car crashed into another car, spun, hit a pole and burst into flames.

Tacoma police told FOX 13 that two people inside the burning car died and a teen was taken to the hospital. The teen's condition is unknown.

The driver in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.