2 killed in Everett domestic violence shooting Wednesday morning

Everett Police are investigating a shooting in a home Wednesday morning that left the suspect and victim dead.

Major Crimes detectives suspect the shooting escalated from a domestic incident involving three people, and happened before 7 a.m. at an apartment complex near Holly Drive and 99th Street.

Officers arrived and spoke with a witness, who said they were in the apartment when a gun was pointed at them. They said they got out of the apartment, but two people were still inside. Police entered the apartment and found a dead man and woman, both in their 40s.

Police believe the suspect was one of them.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Everett Police tip line at (425) 257-8450, or call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.