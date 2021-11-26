Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County, Okanogan County
5
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, King County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Mason County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

2 killed in Everett crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead on Friday evening. 

Officers were called to W. Mukilteo Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was between a sedan and an SUV, though it is unclear if those killed were from one car or both.

Alcohol, drugs and speeding are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say. 

W. Mukilteo Blvd. was closed from Forest Park to Dogwood Drive while officers investigated. 

This is a developing story. 

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram