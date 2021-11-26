2 killed in Everett crash

article

Everett Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead on Friday evening.

Officers were called to W. Mukilteo Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was between a sedan and an SUV, though it is unclear if those killed were from one car or both.

Alcohol, drugs and speeding are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

W. Mukilteo Blvd. was closed from Forest Park to Dogwood Drive while officers investigated.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram