2 killed after ground caves in at Shoreline construction site

Two men were killed and officials are working to recover their bodies after the ground collapsed at a Shoreline construction site.

According to officials, two men became trapped when a trench collapsed in the 650 block of NW 163rd Street, just after 2 p.m. on Monday. Fire crews said the hole that they fell into was about 20 feet long and 15 feet deep.

The Shoreline fire department said the pair were working in a trench on a sewer line when the ground collapsed. According to the fire department, one man was in his 30s and the other was in his 60s.

Fire crews told FOX 13 that there were people at the scene trying to dig the men out.

Recovery has been halted due to the unstable soil.

