2 killed, 3 seriously hurt after car crashes into tree near Forks

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured when a car left the road and crashed into a tree early Saturday morning near Forks.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 4:20 a.m. to a single-vehicle car crash on Sitkum-Solduc Road.

Two people died at the scene. Three others were taken in critical condition to the hospital.

Investigators said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is handling the case. No further details have been released.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram