2 killed, 2 injured in White Center shooting

Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured in White Center Friday evening.

King County officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of 16th Ave. SW and SW Roxbury St. in Seattle's White Center neighborhood. Police arrived shortly after to the scene near Southgate Roller Rink.

A spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center confirmed to Q13 News around 5:50 p.m. that four people arrived to at the hospital with injuries; two victims died shortly after arriving. One patient is in serious condition, another in critical condition according to HMC.

No information from officials has been released regarding the identity of the victims or suspect(s).

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

