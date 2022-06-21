2 killed, 1 injured in Tonasket shooting, deputies investigating

Okanogan County deputies are investigating a shooting in Tonasket that killed two people and injured another.

The sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting at Cape Labelle Road around 1:05 p.m. Monday. A caller told authorities that 61-year-old Scott Pollock had been shot in the hand by his neighbor, and was being taken to North Valley Hospital.

Deputies met Pollock at the hospital, where they noticed a gunshot wound on his left arm. Pollock told deputies he and his wife went to his neighbor's house—the Smiths—to talk about a construction project they were helping with. Pollock said it escalated into an argument, and he and 26-year-old Raymond Smith exchanged gunfire.

According to authorities, Pollock said he thought he shot Smith in the chest.

Deputies went to the Smith's house to check on his condition, where they found Raymond and 56-year-old Kimberly Smith dead from apparent gunshot injuries.

Pollock was transferred to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, and investigators are working to determine exactly how Raymond and Kimberly died. No charges have been filed yet.