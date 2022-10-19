2 Kent tobacco storefronts damaged by cars

Two tobacco businesses in Kent were damaged early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into their storefronts.

The incident happened at the E-Z Tobacco Plus store on West Meeker Street and the other location was at Cigar King on 104th Avenue Southeast.

The two locations are about three miles apart and it's unknown if the two incidents are connected.

When FOX 13 news arrived at the scene the storefronts were damaged.

The owners of Cigar King shared video of a white car crashing into the store after 3 a.m. It appeared two people got out of the car and got back in.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.