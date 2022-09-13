2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge.

North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids.

Rescue officials say that, due to the risk of the operation, they launched three rescue boats.

A rescue boat powered through the rapids and had both kayakers aboard within a minute. The two were dropped off safely at the Cornet Bay boat launch.

No injuries were reported.

North Whidbey says the rescue looked easy, but that is only due to many hours of training. People should exercise caution when navigating under Deception Bridge, as the currents moves both directions and can cause whirlpools.