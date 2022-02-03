2 injured in South Seattle stabbing, suspect in custody

article

Two men were injured in a stabbing in the Rainier Vista neighborhood Thursday evening, Seattle Police say.

Witnesses told responding officers that an argument escalated into a fistfight. It is unknown how many people were involved, but a 52-year-old man and 62-year-old man were both injured—the 52-year-old suffering from stab wounds.

The other man was evaluated at the scene and told medical personnel he did not want to go to the hospital, so he was released.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting

READ MORE: Teens charged after armed carjacking in Tacoma

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: