2 injured in shooting near downtown Seattle

Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning.

Seattle Police said officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots near Boren Ave S and E Yesler Way. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds—a 41-year-old woman and 63-year-old man.

Officers provided first aid treatment, then Seattle Fire Department medics took them to Harborview Medical Center. The woman was in stable condition, but the man was in serious condition.

Witnesses told officers a suspect drove off in a car before they arrived.

Police collected more than a dozen bullet casings from the area. They are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.