2 injured in shooting in Seattle's Hillman City neighborhood

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood that left two people injured.

This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police.

Officers were called to a shooting near 42nd and Orcas St, where they found two people in an alley with gunshot wounds. The victims were a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man.

They told police the shooting happened just around the corner from where they were found, but authorities have not specified if any other information was given.

Police treated them, then fire personnel took over care and transported them to Harborview Medical.

Authorities say the two are in stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.