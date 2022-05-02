2 injured in semi truck crash near Auburn, Hwy 18 closed at 167 on-ramp

Two people were injured in a semi crash on Highway 18 near Auburn, one of them suffering critical injuries.

Officials have closed the Highway 167 on-ramp from eastbound Hwy 18 while they investigate. It is not yet known what caused the crash.

South King Fire personnel are on scene and say the semi truck went up in flames after crashing. A Marine Corp veteran and other bystanders pulled the driver from the burning truck, who officials say is in critical condition with several burns.

Fire officials say the veteran also suffered minor burns.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

WSDOT says drivers should take alternate routes to their destinations and expect delays.