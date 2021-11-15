Expand / Collapse search
2 injured in hit-and-run crash near Eatonville, WSP looking for suspects

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Eatonville
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo credit: Washington State Patrol

EATONVILLE, Wash. - Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash near Eatonville, and Washington State Patrol needs help identifying the suspect.

Authorities say on Oct. 20 around 10:30 p.m., the two were driving in a black 2016 Hyundai Tucson down State Route 7 near 340th Street, just north of Eatonville. A car behind them rear-ended them, sending them into a ditch, where they crashed into a power pole. The driver and passenger were severely injured, but the driver of the other car sped off.

Photo credit: Washington State Patrol

Investigators found vehicle debris at the scene, but have still been unable to determine the make and model of the suspect car. They believe it could be a dark green or blue sedan.

Photo credit: Washington State Patrol

One witness says the suspect car could be a Volkswagen Jetta, and authorities note it may likely have damage on the front right side with a broken bumper or headlight.

Anyone with information on the suspect car is asked to contact Detective Shannon Beeler at (253) 538-3172 or Shannon.Beeler@wsp.wa.gov.

