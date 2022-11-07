2 injured in Greenwood drive-by shooting

An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt early Monday morning in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.

The shooting happened on North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

According to Seattle police, a car drove up next to another car and fired multiple shots.

Two people inside the car were shot and the suspect fled the scene.

Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 that a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were taken to the hospital. Police said the man was shot in the hand and foot and the woman was shot in the hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.