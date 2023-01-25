2 injured in Beacon Hill shooting

Detectives are investigating after two men were shot near Seattle's Beacon Hill on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rainier Avenue South and 22nd Avenue South before 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

As police were investigating the scene, there was a report of another shooting victim who arrived at the hospital.

Investigators said a 29-year-old man came in with a life-threatening gunshot wound and police believe he may have also been involved in the same shooting.

Police searched the area for possible suspects but couldn't locate them.

Several cars at the scene were impounded because they were damaged with bullet holes.,

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.