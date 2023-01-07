2 injured after small plane crashes into storage unit in Kent

article

Crews are investigating after a small plane crashed into a storage unit in Kent on Saturday.

According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), at around 1:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash site near the corner of Central Ave. S and S 266th St.

Crews say two people were pulled out of the wreckage with life-threatening injuries.

FOX 13 staff are on their way to the scene to gather more information.

RELATED: NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Snohomish County plane crash

This is a developing story, check back for updates.