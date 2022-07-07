2 in custody, 1 hospitalized following suspected carjacking crash in Parkland

A suspected carjacking ended in a collision in Parkland on Thursday afternoon, with one suspect in the emergency room.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a suspect reportedly carjacked someone in Tacoma. They and three other occupants then drove south to Parkland.

Authorities say the stolen car crashed into another vehicle at 116th and C St S.

Two of the occupants in the stolen car are in deputy custody, and one of them is in the ER for emergency treatment. The fourth occupant is not in custody, but authorities have not indicated to what extent they were involved in the carjacking.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue is currently working to get the driver out of the other vehicle in the crash, officials say.

The nature of the hospitalized suspect's injuries are not known, or if the trapped driver is injured.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.