2 hurt in shooting at Renton’s Gene Coulon Park

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening at a park in Renton.

According to police, the shooting happened at the north end of Gene Coulon Park around 9:30 p.m.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Renton police said the suspects fled the scene in a green Toyota 4Runner.

Police were interviewing witnesses at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.