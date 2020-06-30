2 hurt in shooting at Renton's Gene Coulon Park
RENTON - Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening at a park in Renton.
According to police, the shooting happened at the north end of Gene Coulon Park around 9:30 p.m.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.
Renton police said the suspects fled the scene in a green Toyota 4Runner.
Police were interviewing witnesses at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story and will be updated.