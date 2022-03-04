2 hurt in rollover crash near I-5 in Seattle

article

Two people were hurt in a rollover crash Friday morning on Interstate 5 in north Seattle.

Authorities were called around 9:30 a.m. to northbound I-5 near the Northgate exit.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, two men were injured and taken in critical condition to the hospital.

No further details have been released.

