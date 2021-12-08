2 hurt in multi-car crash on I-5 express lanes in downtown Seattle

article

Two people were taken to the hospital after a four-car / semi crash Wednesday morning in the Interstate 5 express lanes in downtown Seattle.

One person was in serious condition and the other in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

As of 10:00 a.m., traffic was being diverted off of the southbound I-5 express lanes near Mercer. Traffic was still moving on the mainline. The road was being cleared and was expected to reopen soon.

Few details about the crash were immediately known.

