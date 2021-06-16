2 hurt in bomb explosion at Olympic Peninsula residence

A bomb detonated at a residence on the Olympic Peninsula in Port Hadlock Tuesday night, causing the suspected bomb maker’s arm to be amputated and injuring his 6-year-old granddaughter.

The unidentified 46-year-old Port Hadlock man’s left arm was amputated in the explosion in an outbuilding on the property, the Peninsula Daily News reported.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brett Anglin said the man also suffered chest injuries, and his granddaughter sustained burns to her face.

The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Tuesday night. Anglin said as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, the man was in critical condition there.

The girl was treated and discharged from a hospital in Port Townsend, Anglin said Wednesday.

The man’s name will not be released by officials until an investigation is complete, Anglin said.

Detectives found evidence of explosive manufacturing in the outbuilding and at least three explosive devices, Anglin said.

Dispatchers began receiving calls at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday that reported loud explosions, people screaming and flames and smoke. Deputies and fire department officials found an outbuilding fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to nearby trees, Anglin said.

The fire was under control by about 10:30 p.m., Anglin said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property and responded with members of the FBI and the State Patrol bomb squad, he said.