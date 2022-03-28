2 hurt after shooting outside Metro bus in Des Moines

Des Moines police are investigating after two people were hurt during a shooting at a bus stop Monday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 caller who needed help in the area of Pacific Highway South and South Kent-Des Moines Road at about 4:45 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot in both arms after he got off the bus. The man was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Officers found another victim, who was another passenger on the bus, was grazed by a bullet. He was treated at the scene and released.

According to investigators, the incident started on a RapidRide A Line bus.

The suspect walked away from the scene and after a search of the area, police couldn’t locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department’s tip line at 206-870-6871 or email PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.

